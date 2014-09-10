Here's The Most Affluent Town In Every State

The geographic distribution of income and wealth in the United States is always a fascinating topic.

One of the many types of geography the Census Bureau tabulates figures for are “places“. These are either legally incorporated cities or towns, or Census designated statistical equivalents. In this map, we consider places with at least 1,000 residents, according to the 2008-2012 American Community Survey.

Using income estimates from the ACS, we found the place with the highest median household income in each state. The map shows where the affluent towns are, and the median income in each town:

Many of the affluent communities are wealthy suburbs of major cities, like Scarsdale, NY and Darien, CT outside of New York City, and Chevy Chase, MD and Great Falls, VA near Washington, DC.

Here’s a table with the fifty towns and their median incomes:

