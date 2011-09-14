Believe It Or Not, White Students Receive A Disproportionate 76% Of All College Scholarships

Photo: J. Gresham via Flickr

White students receive 76% of all university funding — including need-based grants and merit scholarships — despite representing only 62% of those attending college, reports GOOD Magazine.Citing the research of Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of Fastweb.com and FinAid.com, Liz Dwyer writes that whites can thank the biases of college-specific scholarship requirements for this gap. Kantrowitz looked into the topic in response to a new scholarship from the Texas nonprofit Former Majority for Equality available only to white males.



Kantrowitz writes:

While there are very few private scholarships that are explicitly targeted at Caucasian students as a category, Caucasian students receive a disproportionately greater share of private scholarships and merit- based grants. Caucasian students receive more than three times as much in merit-based grant and private scholarship funding as minority students. These ‘Whites Only’ scholarships are usually created by students who are frustrated at their own inability to find and win scholarships.

This story follows closely on another report from GOOD‘s Cord Jefferson that poked holes in Ivy League schools’ claims to diversity. Jefferson found that of the storied colleges’ black student populations, 41% were first- or second-generation immigrants–a group that makes up less than one per cent of the U.S. population.

