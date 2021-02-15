Self-proclaimed crypto sceptic Max Levchin says Affirm may have to consider cryptocurrencies if Bitcoin's popularity continues to grow

Getty Max Levchin, founder and CEO of Affirm.

Crypto sceptic Max Levchin says Affirm may have to consider cryptocurrencies as a payment option as Bitcoin soars to all-time highs.

Fintechs and incumbents alike, including Mastercard, Visa, and PayPal, are leaning into crypto.

“I think at some point, sceptic or not, you have to listen to the market,” Levchin said in an earnings-day interview with CNBC.

It seems everyone in payments is warming up to cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin nears a would-be record value of $US50,000.

Bitcoin’s value surged 16% last Monday after Tesla disclosed a $US1.5 billion investment in the currency. And PayPal, which added Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin to its app last October, is seeing a big boost in engagement from crypto holders.

Now, self-proclaimed crypto sceptic Max Levchin, founder and CEO of buy now, pay later fintech Affirm, might have to consider adding Bitcoin as a payment option as it grows in popularity.

“It is incredible how Bitcoin and all the cryptocurrencies have grown,” Levchin said in an earnings-day interview with CNBC. “I think at some point, sceptic or not, you have to listen to the market.”



Last week, Mastercard announced plans to enable merchants to accept cryptocurrencies at checkout on its payment network. And Visa just launched a new crypto platform for fintechs to use. Visa will also power crypto startup BlockFi’s Bitcoin-rewards credit card.

“If it becomes a meaningful exchange that folks want to actually use to buy their Pelotons and their sporting goods, we will have to consider it,” Levchin said.

On Friday, Affirm reported its first public quarterly earnings since its IPO in January. It reported revenue growth of 57% and total sales volume increase of 55%, year-over-year. Though the fintech is still unprofitable, reporting a net loss of $US31.6 million in its second fiscal quarter ending December 31st.

