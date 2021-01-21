Fintech company Affirm cuts ties with My Pillow after the company's CEO pushes election fraud conspiracies

Adam Bettcher/WireImage) Companies are cutting ties with MyPillow, after controversial statements by founder Mike Lindell.

Affirm confirmed it has ended its relationship with My Pillow.

CEO Mike Lindell told Insider the decision was because of “cancel culture.”

Affirm is a buy now, pay later fintech startup from a PayPal alum.

Fintech startup Affirm has ended its relationship with My Pillow and removed the product from the platform, the company confirmed to Insider on Wednesday.

Affirm is a buy now, pay later e-commerce platform founded by PayPal alum Max Levchin. It joins Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s in cutting ties with My Pillow after founder Mike Lindell continued to push baseless claims of election fraud.

“It’s 100% per cent cancel culture,” Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, told Insider in an interview.

“They were afraid of being boycotted by customers, because they live in fear of all these attack groups. And they’re not their customers. What’s going to happen to them now is that all the real customers are gonna be very upset,” Lindell added.



Though Affirm did not share the reason for ending the relationship, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s both referenced poor sales and decreased customer demand as the drivers behind their decisions. Bed Bath & Beyond was one of the largest national retailers stocking My Pillow products.

Lindell also claimed “cancel culture” and “leftist groups” were behind these decisions. In an interview with Insider, he questioned why companies revealed plans to end the business relationship soon after voting technology company Dominion announced plans to take legal action against Lindell.

According to Lindell, H-E-B, Kroger, and BJ’s have also cut ties with My Pillow. The companies did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

