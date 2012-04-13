AFFIDAVIT: Trayvon Martin Tried To Run Home, But George Zimmerman Chased Him Down

Florida special prosecutor Angela Corey filed a probable cause affidavit today in the second-degree murder case against George Zimmerman, the community watchman who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin as he was walking home from a local convenience store.



Most of the information in the four-page affidavit is already widely known, but the document does shed some light on some of the grey areas in the Martin case.

According to the affidavit, Martin tried to “run home” but Zimmerman followed him, disregarding the police dispatcher’s instructions not to pursue Martin. The affidavit states that Zimmerman then “confronted Martin and a struggle ensued.”

Zimmerman has claimed that it was Martin who first approached him.

Here are some of the other interesting details from the affidavit:

According to the affidavit, Zimmerman “assumed Martin was a criminal” and “felt Martin did not belong in the gated community” where both Zimmerman and Martin lived.

On his call with the police dispatcher, Zimmerman referred to Martin and other people he perceived to be criminals as “these fucking punks,” and said “these arseholes, they always get away.” Contrary to reports, he did not use a racial epithet.

The affidavit refers to a “witness,” likely Martin’s girlfriend, who was on the phone with Martin during the pursuit, and said he was “scared because he was being followed” by a strange man and “didn’t know why.”

According to the affidavit, “witnesses” heard “what sounded like a struggle” and “numerous calls for help,” some of which were recorded on the 9-1-1 call. The affidavit states that Martin’s mother has reviewed the calls and identified that it is her son’s voice calling for help.

When police arrived, Zimmerman admitted that he shot Martin.

Here’s a copy of the affidavit: Affidavit of Probable Cause to charge George Zimmerman with second degree murder



