Here's Today's Sign That Europe Is Coming Apart...

REUTERS/Michael Dalder A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013.

With the economy still basically in Depression, antipathy towards the Eurozone and the EU continue to grow.

The latest bit of evidence? In regional elections today, in Germany, the anti-Eurozone party AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) garnered over 10% of the vote. Note that AfD didn’t even exist in 2009.

Here are the results from Brandenburg (which are shown in comparison to 2009):

And here are the results from Thüringen:

It’s not just Germany where this is happening. The far-right is on the rise in France, and both the UK and Spain are dealing with robust separatist movements (though the circumstances in those places are not identical).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.