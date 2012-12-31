The AFC Playoff Match-Ups Are Set — Here's Who Plays Who

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The AFC playoffs are ready to go.



Here are the seeds:

Denver Broncos (bye) New England Patriots (bye) Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals

So the Texans will play the Bengals this week in Houston, and the Ravens will play the Colts in Baltimore.

Not the juiciest match-ups in the world. But the Broncos and Patriots getting the 1-2 seeds means that we could potentially see a Brady vs. Manning AFC Championship Game down the road, which is plenty juicy. Also, as commenter “Avocado” points out, Peyton Manning could play the Colts in round two if they beat Baltimore and Houston beats Cincy.

Another intriguing note: the Denver Broncos got the #1 seed with a 13-3 record. But they’re only 2-3 against playoff teams, so they’re a big mystery.

Check out the NFC picture here.

