Here Are The Dates And Start Times Of Next Weekend's NFL Playoff Games

Photo: Nick Laham /Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Patriots beat the Texans 41-28, and Matt Ryan and the Falcons took down the Seahawks 30-28, setting us up for next weekend’s AFC and NFC championship games:



NFC Championship game: 49ers at Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 20th, 3 p.m.

AFC Championship rematch: Ravens at Patriots, Sunday, Jan 20th, 6:30 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.