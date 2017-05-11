Aetna has officially ditched all of its Obamacare business

Aetna, one of the big five public health insurers in the US, announced it will remove its products from the Obamacare exchanges in Nebraska and Delaware.

This means Aetna has completely removed itself from every single Obamacare exchange.

The move comes after Aetna announced it was pulling out of Iowa and Virginia over the past few weeks, citing losses sustained in the Affordable Care Act’s individual insurance exchanges.

A statement from Aetna spokesperson TJ Crawford said:

“Our individual Commercial products lost nearly $US700 million between 2014 and 2016, and are projected to lose more than $US200 million in 2017 despite a significant reduction in membership. Those losses are the result of marketplace structural issues that have led to co-op failures and carrier exits, and subsequent risk pool deterioration. We will not offer on- or off-exchange individual plans in Delaware or Nebraska for 2018, and at this time have completely exited the exchanges.”

This is a developing story…

