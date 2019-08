The mega-merger between health insurers Aetna and Humana has been blocked by a federal judge, according to multiple reports.

The deal, in which Aetna proposed to buy Humana for $37 billion, has been ruled anticompetitive, according to reports.

More to come…





Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.