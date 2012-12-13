Aesop Essentials For Your Masculine Maintenance Routine

This is the Aesop Dapper Gentleman Grooming Kit from MR PORTER.



Why We Love It: Skincare routines aren’t just for women — when it gets cold outside, men’s faces can take a beating, too. Which is why this carry on-friendly Aesop grooming kit should be on your gift list this year.

It comes with a cleanser, hydrating cream, shaving serum, spray-on moisturizer for easy application, and a lip cream. The ingredients are all plant-based with anti-oxidant properties, and all of the products smell refreshing, not floral.

Where To Buy: Available through MR PORTER.

Cost: $150.

