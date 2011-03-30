AES Appoints Head Of IR

AES Corporation has announced the appointment of Joel Abramson as the NYSE-listed power company’s new vice president of investor relations.



Along with his new responsibilities, Abramson will continue to run AES’ portfolio management team, which aims to increase shareholder value through acquisitions and divestitures.

Abramson replaces Ahmed Pasha, who takes on the role of managing director of mergers and acquisitions at AES.

‘We appreciate Ahmed’s strong leadership over the past four years, which has enabled us to provide a clearer, more comprehensive investor program than ever before,’ comments AES’ chief financial officer Victoria Harker.

‘As we move forward, I am very pleased to have someone with Joel’s experience and talent step into the role, allowing AES to benefit from Ahmed’s skill set in a new area of strategic focus for us.’

Both Abramson and Pasha have been with AES since 1995.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.