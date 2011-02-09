Were You A Famous 1990's Rock Star? Time To Start Sucking Up To Fox!

No wonder Steven Tyler can’t seem to wipe that smug grin off his face.



His judging gig on “American Idol” evidently translates into big bucks for Aerosmith: The Hollywood Reporter reports that sales of the band’s music is up 250 per cent since Tyler slid into the judge’s seat.

The 1998 single “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” is doing especially well. During the second week of “Idol,” the band sold 34,000 downloads of the song. Sounds like people who tossed the CD long ago — or cleaned this song off their hard drive when they were still using Napster — are giving it a second listen.

And that’s not the only ‘turn-of-the-century’ song poised to experience a Fox-sanctioned rejuvenation.

The “Glee” Superbowl episode performance of “Bills, Bills, Bills” — a 1999 Destiny’s Child hit — seemed kind of random. But that didn’t deter iTunes shoppers from pushing the “Glee” version to number seven on the most-purchased singles chart — and that should give the original a boost.

Tonight’s episode of “Glee” has Darren Criss taking on Robin Thicke’s 2002 single “When I Get You Alone” — a coup for Thicke, since Criss is the most-watched cast member on the show right now.

And then there’s Jennifer Lopez — where’s the throwback love for “On the 6” and “J.Lo,” two albums that dominated the end of the twentieth century? Maybe she just needs to step up her antics on the show — apparently Tyler’s camera hogging is paying off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.