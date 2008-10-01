Aerosmith's Steven Tyler To Blog-Impersonator: Dream On!

Journalist Dan Lyons developed a cult following by satirically impersonating Apple’s (AAPL) CEO at the now-defunct Fake Steve Jobs Blog. But don’t expect everyone to play along as well as Jobs did.



Someone — or ones — created a fake blog impersonating Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and his girlfriend Erin Brady at tylers849021.blogspot.com. Tyler asked Blogspot owner Google (GOOG) to take the blog down, which it did.

But the 60-year-old rocker didn’t stop there, his lawyers filed a “John Doe” lawsuit against the bloggers for public disclosure of private facts, false light, and misappropriation of likeness. (See lawsuit text below.)

While the blog has been taken down, sections of it are still available in Google cache. It’s a strangely subdued, G-rated affair, more likely than not the product of a overzealous fan that someone out to do the singer real malice.

Was Tyler’s goal just to scare his would-be impersonator underground? We’ll see by whether the rocker undertakes a (legally expensive) attempt to deduce the blogger’s real-life identity by subpoenaing Google for tylers849021’s IP addresses.

Meanwhile, fake blogs for Bono, John Mayer, and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke are up and running at NYC-based fake blog network NewsGroper.



Tyler v. Does Complaint – Get more Business Documents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.