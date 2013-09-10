This Huge Zeppelin Could Revolutionise The Shipping Industry

There are plenty of ways to move cargo around the planet, but none is perfect.

Planes require long quality runways and a lot of ground infrastructure to support their use. Ships are slow and can’t travel far inland. Trucks are small.

Now a company from Southern California believes it has a new way of moving cargo that will revolutionise the industry, and change aviation forever.

They’re using a zeppelin.

The Aeroscraft is the product of Worldwide Aeros Corp., founded by Igor Pasternak, a Ukrainian who moved to the United States in the 1990s. According to the company, Pasternak found an easy way control zeppelins in flight, making them a practical way to transport huge loads through the air.

If their plan works, the Aeroscraft will not only change how we move commercial goods, it will make humanitarian relief and military missions easier and more practical. It uses only one third as much fuel as a traditional cargo plane, and doesn’t require building airports or roads.

With a 2005 grant of $US3 million from the Pentagon’s DARPA, Aeros developed the technology, and built a working prototype.

Now they’re getting ready for an imminent maiden test flight.

At the Paris Air Show in June, we sat down for an interview with the Aeros Team, including Vice President Shenny Yao and Director of Strategic Finance William C. Feeley.

They explained to us why this is a technology that could change the shipping industry, and how they plan to bring it to the market.

