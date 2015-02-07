Make smooth coffee and espresso without bitterness using the AeroPress

French press coffee is a step above your standard brew — but sometimes small particles pass through the filter, which can leave coffee bitter and gritty.

That’s where the AeroPress comes in.

The coffee maker, an update on the standard French press, uses a micro-filter, which makes coffee smoother and without that bitter flavour. (Your stomach will thank you here.)

And while French presses can only make coffee, you can spice things up with an AeroPress and make yourself espressos and lattes, too.

Last, although this might not be the first thing you think about when it comes to coffee, the AeroPress is way easier to clean than a standard coffee pot. It’s chamber is self-cleaning, so all you need to do is quickly rinse the plunger.

The AeroPress makes 1 to 4 cups of coffee or espresso (that’s enough for 1 or 2 mugs) and takes less than a minute to make.

So check out the AeroPress on Amazon — for $US25.99.

And if you’re looking for something else, you can check out Amazon’s other deals of the day here.

