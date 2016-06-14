Aeropostale worker reveals what it's like to work for a bankrupt retailer

Aeropostale has been struggling.

The teen retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, following quarter after quarter of poor sales.

One anonymous employee told Business Insider about the awkward and tense experience of working there during the company’s implosion.

The anonymous employee wrote that when the company filed for bankruptcy, workers “found out which stores would be closing from the USA Today article that listed the closing stores.”

The worker says life at Aeropostale feels uncertain.

“It’s continued to be very unknown as to what they plan to do, and it seems as though we are notified once the plans are already in motion and oc curing,” the employee wrote.



He explained that the company’s demise was threefold: one, the employee pointed to the “direct competition of the fast fashion brands and the ability of other stores like Hollister, Abercrombie, and American Eagle to keep up with trends and truly appeal to the customer demographic.”

Even Abercrombie & Fitch — which is trying to salvage its reputation — is faring better than Aeropostale.

The worker also questioned some of management’s financial decisions, specifically its choice to send over 100 workers to Florida on an annual basis for a meeting called Partners in Profit.

Finally, the employee said that the company hasn’t treated its longtime staffers well. “We feel undervalued and underappreciated,” the employee wrote.

Aeropostale did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

