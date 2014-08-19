Aeropostale's CEO Is Out And This Horrific Chart Is His Legacy

Aeropostale announced today that its CEO Thomas Johnson will leave the company. Julian Geiger, who previously served as the company’s CEO, will re-join the company in the same capacity.

Johnson was named the clothing chain’s sole CEO on December 1, 2010, and since that date, Aeropostale shares have fallen more than 85% from around $US25 per share to $US3.24 as of Monday’s close.

Aeropostale also said Monday that in the second quarter, sales fell 13% to $US396.2 million from $US454 million, and the company expects to lose $US0.80 to $US0.83 pe share in the quarter. Excluding certain items, losses are expected to be $US0.42 to $US0.45 in the second quarter.

And in after hours trade Monday, investors were shaking off the poor results and cheering a new presence at the top of the company, with shares up more than 7%.

But it’s not just the stock price that paints a picture of how awful Johnson’s tenure as CEO really was.

On Twitter, Rob Wilson, president of Tiburon Research Group, tweeted a chart showing operating margins for Aeropostale since Johnson was named CEO.

At the time Johnson took the helm at Aeropostale, margins were running at about 16%. As of the second quarter of this year, those margins had fallen to -8%.

As Wilson said on Twitter, “Possibly the absolute worst tenure in specialty apparel retail history comes to an end at [Aeropostale].”

Here’s Wilson’s chart, which shows the staggering decline in margins at Aeropostale over the last four years.

