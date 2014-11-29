This Working Flying Car Prototype Is Absolutely Stunning

Pioneers/JFDI GmbHThe flying car in action.
Flying cars might not be science fiction for long.
Stefan Klein and Juraj Vaculik, cofounders of a company Slovakian startup called AeroMobil, have created a beautiful prototype that has already been on several successful test flights.
We touched base with Klein and Vaculik to hear more about their amazing vehicle.
AeroMobil cofounder Stefan Klein first started dreaming up designs more than 20 years ago. Here's one of his sketches from the early 90s.
'To marry the car and the aeroplane is an interesting engineering and design challenge,' Klein told Business Insider via email.
'Approaching this challenge just by adding wings to the car or modifying the aeroplane to fit the road was not an option for us.'
Although people call AeroMobil 3.0 a 'multi-modal vehicle' or a 'flying car,' the cofounders prefer to think of their creation as being in a whole new category.
In the same way that a motorcycle isn't simply a two-wheeled car or a bicycle with an engine, cofounder Juraj Vaculik explains, the AeroMobil 3.0 is a completely new beast.
Owners could park it in normal parking spots and fill up its gas at normal gas stations. It gets 29 miles per gallon.
The first model of the AeroMobil to hit the market will be very high-end, produced in a limited edition.
'And let me confess, for the author/designer there are two moments of fascination: first, to see the object from the outside, to perceive its design, lines, shape, the 'physical attractiveness,'' Klein says.
'And the second, to see the surroundings from inside of the car/plane, to become a part of the created object -- that is probably the strongest moment.'
The AeroMobil team sees the vehicle eventually making traffic more efficient by allowing people to use the air for journeys up to 500 miles.
