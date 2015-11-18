A billionaire is trying to build this supersonic business jet which can fly Sydney to LA in 10 hours

The typical flight time from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia is about 15 hours and 30 minutes.
On the Aerion AS2, a private supersonic business jet currently in development, it would be just ten hours.
Aerion said on Monday that it plans to have the AS2, a business jet that will be able to fly Mach 1.5, faster than the speed of sound, ready for flight by 2021, and approved for sale just two years later.
The Concorde was retired in 2003, so no passenger aeroplane currently flies the speed of sound.
It could get you from San Francisco to Singapore in just 11 hours and 11 minutes, saving you more than six hours of flight time over a typical subsonic jet.
It will have a supersonic range of 4,750 nautical miles, meaning it could fly from San Francisco to London at the speed of sound.
Aerion says that at Mach 1.4, passengers can shed three hours on a trans-Atlantic flight or six hours on longer flights over the Pacific ocean.
It could fly from San Francisco to Moscow without refuelling.
It would only be allowed to fly above the speed of sound over water and 'other areas where supersonic flight is permitted.'
But Aerion says that it can achieve what it calls 'Boomless Cruise' in certain atmospheric conditions. This would allow it to fly at supersonic speeds without producing a sonic boom on the ground because the shock waves would 'dissipate before reaching the ground.'
Regulations prevent aeroplanes from operating at supersonic speeds over the US, but Aerion thinks that 'Boomless Cruise' could prompt countries to change regulations.
Bass is a Texas private equity investor with a net worth of $US2.7 billion, according to Forbes.
Aerion says that the cabin's 'furnishings and appointments will be dictated by the customer and will be unsurpassed in their quality, craftsmanship, and beauty.'
'Whatever you select, we commit to crafting a cabin that represents the work of the industry's finest artisans,' Aerion says.
Sounds nice!
Aerion says the AS2 will be able to operate at most business airports.
According to Aerion, the 'wing vastly reduces friction drag and the Aerion fuselage minimizes wave drag.'
The AS2 will be engineered and built by both Aerion and Airbus Group, the French aerospace manufacturer. According to press materials, Aerion will provide software and design and Airbus will handle the 'engineering, procurement and supply chain management, logistics planning, program management, and government relations.'
