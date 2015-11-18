A billionaire is trying to build this supersonic business jet which can fly Sydney to LA in 10 hours

Aerion Aerion’s AS2 supersonic business jet.

The typical flight time from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia is about 15 hours and 30 minutes.

On the Aerion AS2, a private supersonic business jet currently in development, it would be just ten hours.

Aerion said on Monday that it plans to have the AS2, a business jet that will be able to fly Mach 1.5, faster than the speed of sound, ready for flight by 2021, and approved for sale just two years later.

The Concorde was retired in 2003, so no passenger aeroplane currently flies the speed of sound.

