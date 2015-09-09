We visited teen retail's hottest lingerie brand and saw why it's stealing customers from Victoria's Secret

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Victoria’s Secret on the left, Aerie on the right.

For a while, Victoria’s Secret’s super sexy marketing worked.

But many women no longer relate to this unrealistic standard of beauty.

Now, a competitor has emerged — Aerie, an offshoot from American Eagle.

Aerie stopped airbrushing its models in 2014. Since the company made that decision, sales have soared, outpacing Victoria’s Secret’s gains.

A walk around both stores’ New York City locations shows just how drastically different the two brands are.

At Victoria's Secret, scantily clad mannequins abound. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Here's another one. That doesn't look like very practical underwear. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Aerie's undergarments have more comfortable vibes. Underwear is about something you wear underneath your every day attire, versus something you wear to attract a mate. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Of course, there's a market for 'very sexy' attire -- Victoria's Secret still controls the majority of the lingerie market -- 40%, according to industry research firm NPD. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Aerie is tapping into more comfortable undergarments and sleepwear. It's not overtly sexy. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Victoria's Secret is known for its trademark pink and black hues -- and its Angels, who are plastered on the walls. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Aerie is brightly lit, and the models, while beautiful, more closely resemble young women you might find on a college campus. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Sexy imagery adorns Victoria's Secret's store. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Not so much at Aerie, where relatable models and the catchphrase 'I am Aerie real' seem to send the message it is the anti-Victoria's Secret. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It's worth noting that Victoria's Secret was founded by Roy Raymond as a way to make men feel comfortable buying sexy underthings for women. Remnants of that ideology appear to remain in the store, where there are lacy nightgowns and lingerie. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: Business Insider Aerie targets young women who just want comfortable, cute undergarments. Parents can also feel more comfortable taking their teen daughters shopping there. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Not all of Victoria's Secret's underwear options are skimpy, though. The company does sell underwear like this -- slightly more comfortable, but still imbued with leopard print and lace. Perhaps it's because The New York Times reported earlier this year that women are gravitating towards granny panties. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: The New York Times And Aerie has some hints of sexiness, too -- it doesn't shy away from selling thongs. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There's lots of animal print at Victoria's Secret. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Victoria's Secret still has another target demographic: brides, who want silky lingerie on their wedding nights. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Not so much at Aerie -- the demographic is younger and have other things on their minds besides marriage. Brand president Jennifer Foyle told Business Insider the brand primarily targets 21-year-olds. 'Even if they're 16, they want to be aspirational, and so we make sure we target that sweet spot,' she said. She said even younger mums love what Aerie offers. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Unsurprisingly, photos of Victoria's Secret models are present everywhere you look -- even when you're trying to pick up a Victoria's Secret credit card. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Even coupons and offers for free panties are riddled with sexiness and photoshopped women. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The models that Aerie utilises, however, aren't photoshopped. While Victoria's Secret certainly has its clientele, Aerie is taking market share in the teen space. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.