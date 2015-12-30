Fashion model describes a huge problem in the industry that is hurting young girls

Iskra Lawrence has made a name for herself this year.

The plus-size model is known for appearing unretouched in Aerie’s lingerie campaigns. When Business Insider spoke with her this summer, she explained how she is passionate about encouraging women to feel positive about themselves, regardless of their size.

This fall, she was tapped to join Runway Riot (formerly known as Styleite) as managing editor and the public face of the website. Runway Riot exemplifies Lawrence’s mentality; it emphasises body positivity and it denounces retouching and body shaming.

In a new video for the website, Lawrence once again states her thoughts on retouching, and why she finds airbrushed photos troublesome.

“It starts off as something very simple,” she says in the video, explaining how someone might use airbrushing to eliminate visible wrinkles in clothing.

“Where it ends is what worries me,” she later says. “I’ve had pictures in the past that I’ve looked at and thought, my forearms don’t look like that. “

“I can’t relate to myself, let alone anyone else trying to look at a picture and see a model, and see a picture.”

Lawrence also explains how airbrushing is not just limited to the commercial fashion world; it’s highly visible on social media.

In the video, Lawrence praises Aerie for forgoing retouching.

Aerie has proven that nixing Photoshop can have a positive effect on a business. Since eliminating airbrushing, Aerie has seen sales soar. In its most recent quarter, Aerie’s comparable sales increased by an impressive 21%, proving that the brand’s message is certainly resonating with consumers.

You can watch the full Runway Riot video below.

