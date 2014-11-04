American Eagle Stopped Airbrushing Lingerie Models And Sales Are Soaring

American Eagle has ditched PhotoShop for lingerie ads — and customers are flocking to the brand.

Since January, ads for the company’s Aerie line have featured models without airbrushing.

“We left beauty marks, we left tattoos, what you see is really what you get with our campaign,” brand representative Jenny Altman told Good Morning America earlier this year.

Sales of Aerie lingerie soared 9% last quarter, executives said on a conference call with investors.

American Eagle’s strategy stands in contrast to Victoria’s Secret, which recently faced backlash for an ad of its lingerie models with the caption “The Perfect ‘Body.'”

Even though the slogan referenced Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Body’ lingerie line, many said that the message was unattainable for young girls.

American Eagle executives say the company wants to promote more realistic standards for its teenage customers.

While the models are still very thin, imperfections are visible.

Here are some images (Photography by John Urbano):

