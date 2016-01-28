The curvy model for Victoria's Secret's biggest competitor is taking on her haters

Lingerie brand Aerie launched their new ad-campaign, #AerieReal, featuring model Barbie Ferreira. The campaign does not alter or photoshop any of its photos.

Despite the mostly positive reception, many have criticised Ferreira, a size 12, for promoting an unhealthy body image. The model took to social media to respond.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

