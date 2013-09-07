Gorgeous Aerial Photos Show Paris Like You've Never Seen It Before

When you’re on the ground, Paris’s monuments sparkle in their classic glory, but even from above, these sites still awe.

Take a tour of Paris’s best attractions from a view you probably haven’t seen before: the air.

The 12 streets radiating out from the Arc de Triomphe on the Place Charles de Gaulle look a whole lot more peaceful from above. (Try crossing them on foot and you take your life into your own hands.) Even from above, it's clear that the Hotel des Invalides is a fittingly grand setting for Napoleon's tomb. The line for the Louvre wraps around the iconic pyramid, which marks the entrance to the famed art museum. On nice days, Parisians relax around gardens and fountains, like this one in the Palais Royal Garden. There's no mistaking the Eiffel Tower, even from this angle. Pretty Place des Vosges, Paris's oldest square, is an obvious place of respite in the busy Marais district. Marie Antoinette was held prisoner inside the turreted Conciergerie before she was beheaded. Today the building is used for judicial purposes. Notre-Dame cathedral sits on pretty Ile de la Cite, surrounded the river Seine. The 200-plus steps up to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica, in Montmartre, don't look as daunting from this angle. Many people consider the bizarre and modern-looking Pompidou Centre an eyesore. However you view it, there's no denying that it stands out from the rest of the cityscape.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.