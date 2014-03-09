Here's An Aerial View Of Oil Slicks Believed To Be From Missing Malaysia Plane

A Vietnamese Air Force aircraft took this aerial photograph of an oil slick believed to be from the Malaysia Airlines 777 that vanished from radar yesterday.

The plane disappeared over the South China Sea with 239 people on board.

The Vietnamese government says it has spotted two oil slicks off the southern coast of the country that are “consistent with the kinds that would be produced by the two fuel tanks of a crashed jetliner,” according to an AP report.

Several countries, including the U.S., have joined the search for the missing plane.

