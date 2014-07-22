The Best View Yet Of Apple's New 'Spaceship' Headquarters That's Beginning To Take Shape

Construction is well underway for Apple’s circular new “Spaceship” campus, and a new aerial photo gives us our best view yet of its progress.

The futuristic campus is designed by Norman Foster’s firm, Foster + Partners, and will feature curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.

A recent high-resolution photo showing a detailed aerial view of the campus was uploaded to the City of Cupertino’s official website, according to 9to5Mac.

Work on Apple’s new headquarters is slated to conclude in 2016.

Check out the full-sized picture below, or read more about Norman Foster’s design inspiration for Apple’s new campus here.

