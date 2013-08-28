Aerial Video Shows The Massive Scope Of The Yosemite Wildfire

The Rim Fire in California is threatening areas of Yosemite National Park and has been extremely difficult for firefighters to contain.

NPR posted this video showing the fire from an aerial view, and the scope of the blaze is stunning:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s the largest fire to pass Yosemite’s borders since 1996, according to Wired. The blaze is so far only 20% contained. It affects only about 3% of Yosemite, but the fire has “extreme growth potential,” officials told USA Today.

So far, the fire has burned more than 250 square miles. Thousands of firefighters are on the ground battling the blaze.

Wildfires have been especially bad this year and have been growing in size during the past decade. A major drought in the Western U.S. along with the high heat make the fires difficult to contain and easy to grow out of control.

Earlier this summer, 19 firefighters died battling a wildfire in Arizona. The blaze burned thousands of acres.

