See What Apple's New 'Spaceship' Headquarters Could Look Like From The Sky

We’ve seen plenty of jaw-dropping imagery of Apple’s upcoming “spaceship” campus in Cupertino.

The Norman Foster-designed campus won’t be completed for some time, yet the futuristic renderings of the building have had the tech community excited since they were released in 2011.

A new video from Technology Integration Services provides a whole new perspective on the project, and this one’s from the sky. The company isn’t affiliated with Apple, but their engineers were able to create these 3D renderings using design plans that have already been made available to the public.

The new video gives a better idea of how enormous the new project really is.

As the video swoops around the outside of the building, it’s obvious why so many people have compared the building to a spaceship.

We get a look at all of the green space that will be built inside the inner ring of the building.

In addition to the main “spaceship” building, there are lots of smaller developments to be constructed around the campus.

