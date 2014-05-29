These Satellite Images Show How Much San Francisco Has Changed In The Last Decade

Over the past few months, protesters in San Francisco have argued that the fabric of their city is changing thanks to tech workers and their high salaries.

Real estate listing site Point2Homes compared satellite images from 2001 and 2013 to demonstrate how certain areas in the city have changed over the last decade. The site focused on major developments that have seen significant growth since 2001, and the result is striking.

Here’s a look at San Francisco General Hospital. In 2008, voters approved an $US887.4 million proposal to rebuild the primary hospital building. It’s set to be completed in 2015.

Mission Bay is one neighbourhood that has been at the center of the gentrification debate. As you can see in the earlier image, there was barely anything there ten years ago.

The Transbay Terminal, a major transportation hub in San Francisco’s Mission District, closed in 2010 to make way for the Transbay Transit Center Project. The new development will include housing, shops, and parks in addition to extended Caltrain service. You can see the construction underway in the image below.

This image shows the site of the Letterman Digital Arts Center, before and after it was built. The complex is located in the Presidio and is home to Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and a host of other animation and digital media companies.

When it’s completed in 2016, the Presidio Parkway will connect the Golden Gate Bridge with the city of San Francisco.

