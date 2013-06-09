New York's Main Jail Complex Looks Gorgeous From A Seaplane

Rikers Island doesn’t have the best reputation. The massive, 10-jail complex has been dubbed one of America’s “10 Worst Prisons” by Mother Jones.



The jail complex has been sued repeatedly for allegedly mistreating prisoners. Corrections officers there were also accused of encouraging young inmates to beat each other up.

It’s impossible to know exactly what’s going on at Rikers by looking at it from the sky, though. In fact, it looks pretty beautiful.

Julie Zeveloff, a deputy editor at BI, took these shots:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.