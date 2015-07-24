12 gorgeous aerial photos of the seaside city of Marseille in southern France

With over 84 million visitors in 2014 alone, France is the most popular tourist destination for international travellers in the world.
While many go to Paris, the seaside city of Marseille, in southern France, is the country’s third largest city. The port city is known for its fresh seafood, its thriving marina, and its laid-back culture.
Here, get a unique view of this coastal city and its incredible surroundings with aerial shots that truly capture its beauty.
Once a highly active maritime dock, The Old Port of Marseille is now a designated marina used by residents and travellers.
Marseille's sea ports have played a significant role in the city's economy throughout its history. Today its commercial port provides some 45,000 jobs.
Palais du Pharo, a palace built in 1858 for Napoleon III, is also a popular tourist destination of Marseille.
The scenery outside of Marseille is gorgeous too. The Frioul archipelago consists of four islands, and is located just two miles off the coast of Marseille.
Another marina, about 40 minutes outside of the city, is the Calanque de Port-Miou, which is one of the three big Cassis calanques.
