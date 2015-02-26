25 incredible pictures of Dubai from above

Dubai spares no expense when making its cityscape the most jaw-dropping in the world.
In the 2000s, the emirate dropped nearly $US600 billion into constructing the world’s tallest tower, biggest man-made island, and most luxurious hotel, among other architectural feats.
These aerial photos of Dubai capture the city’s elegance and ambition.
Dubai is a city of superlatives. Located in the United Arab Emirates, the ritzy metropolis is home to some of the tallest, biggest, and most luxurious structures in the world.
The self-proclaimed 'most luxurious hotel in the world' sits 919 feet out into the water, so it doesn't cast a shadow on the beaches nearby.
One of the hotel's main features is its heliport. It can be converted into a grass tennis court that, hanging off the side of the hotel 650 feet up, is the highest suspended tennis court in the world.
The Burj Al Arab hotel's success inspired one of the most ambitious building projects ever undertaken: the Palms.
The story goes that Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, decided the city needed a 'backup plan' once its oil supply ran out. Three islands were constructed off the coast to provide land for premium real estate and luxury hotels.
The Palms took just four years to complete, requiring 12 million pounds of rock and 53 million pounds of sand to build.
Here's the view from the Atlantis hotel on the tip of the island group. The Palms can apparently be seen from space.
This nearby man-made archipelago, aptly named The World, was designed to look like a map of the world from above.
Construction resumed in 2014 after the global financial crisis forced the developers into a standstill for four years. When completed, The World will accommodate residential, commercial, and recreational zones.
Developers dug a trench inland and filled it with water from the Persian Gulf. The artificial canal stretches two miles long.
... and home to Jumeirah Beach Residence, the largest single-phase residential development in the world.
Jumeirah Beach Residence opened in 2008. Today the community includes 35 residential towers and five hotels.
One of the hotels is the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, which features 1,598 rooms and 20 restaurants and bars, along with 364,000 square feet of beach.
Perhaps the centrepiece of Dubai's rapidly growing skyline is Burj Dubai, the world's tallest building.
The glitzy pillar stands at 2,716 1/2 feet. Here's the view from the observation deck on the 124th floor, which is still 36 floors from the top.
The tower was completed in just 1,325 days and required as many as 12,000 workers on site on a given day.
Upon completion in 2010, Burj Dubai used up 31,400 metric tons of rebar, or reinforced steel. Laid end to end, the steel would stretch a quarter of the way around the world.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.