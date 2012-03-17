Take An Incredible Aerial Tour Of Dubai

Photo: AirPano.com • 360° Aerial Panorama • 3D Virtual Tours Around the World

It’s been called “the City of the Future.”With its sweeping landscapes and futuristic architecture, Dubai has a skyline unlike any other city in the world.



Our friends at Airpano, a group of Russian photographers and panorama enthusiasts, have taken to the skies to document the most visually interesting places on our planet. Dubai sits high on that list.

They used Canon 1Ds MarkII, Canon 1Ds MarkIII, Canon 5D MarkII, and a Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1to take their photos.

The pictures are so insanely detailed you won’t even believe they’re real.

