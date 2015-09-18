David Tepper's stunning Hamptons mansion is now complete - here is what it looks like

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper bought an oceanfront mansion in Sagaponack, New York in 2010 from Jon Corzine’s ex-wife for $US43.5 million.

The following summer, Tepper tore down Corzine’s former summer home to build a mansion twice the size.

Tepper and Corzine had worked together at Goldman Sachs. Tepper then left to set up hedge fund Appaloosa, which now has about $US20 billion in assets under management, after then-CEO Corzine decided against promoting him to partner.

“You could say there was a little justice in the world,” Tepper told New York Magazine when discussing the renovation plans to the home in 2010.

Tepper’s sprawling mansion is now complete.

Aerial photographer Jeff Cully was kind enough to share some photos he took during a recent helicopter ride.

We’ve included a history of the construction of Tepper’s summer abode

Here's what the property looked like in 2012 after Corzine's old home was demolished. Cully/EEFAS By June 2012, the frame of the house had been built. It was clear that it would be massive. Cully/EEFAS In January 2013, the construction had made a great deal of progress. Jeff Cully/EEFAS In March 2014, the construction was nearly complete. Jeff Cully/EEFAS Now it is. Jeff Cully/EEFAS The Gibson Lane estate is breathtaking. Jeff Cully/EEFAS It has incredible views of the ocean. Jeff Cully/EEFAS It also looks like there's plenty of space for guests. Jeff Cully/EEFAS There's a large pool and a hot tub on site. Jeff Cully/EEFAS There's a nice clay tennis court too. Jeff Cully/EEFAS It really is a jaw-dropping home. Jeff Cully/EEFAS Jeff Cully/EEFAS Jeff Cully/EEFAS Jeff Cully/EEFAS

