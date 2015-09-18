David Tepper's stunning Hamptons mansion is now complete - here is what it looks like

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper bought an oceanfront mansion in Sagaponack, New York in 2010 from Jon Corzine’s ex-wife for $US43.5 million.
The following summer, Tepper tore down Corzine’s former summer home to build a mansion twice the size.
Tepper and Corzine had worked together at Goldman Sachs. Tepper then left to set up hedge fund Appaloosa, which now has about $US20 billion in assets under management, after then-CEO Corzine decided against promoting him to partner.
“You could say there was a little justice in the world,” Tepper told New York Magazine when discussing the renovation plans to the home in 2010.
Tepper’s sprawling mansion is now complete.
Aerial photographer Jeff Cully was kind enough to share some photos he took during a recent helicopter ride.
We’ve included a history of the construction of Tepper’s summer abode
