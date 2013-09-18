Aerial Photos Show Colorado's Astonishing Transformation After Flooding

Floodwaters have ravaged a Connecticut-size area of Colorado, killing at least seven people, destroying thousands of homes, and blocking hundreds of roads and bridges.
Colorado’s Front Range, a 415-square-mile expanse and gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park has been completely transformed by flooding, caused by unusually heavy showers over several days.
The aerial photos below so the extent of the damage and the long road ahead.
AP Photo/John WarkA tractors sits partially submerged in a farm field after flooding along the South Platte River in Weld County, Colorado near Greeley, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013.
AP Photo/John WarkA field of parked cars and trucks sits partially submerged near Greeley, Colo., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013, as debris-filled rivers flooded into towns and farms miles from the Rockies.
AP Photo/Colorado Heli-Ops, Dennis PierceThis aerial photo shows a raging waterfall destroying a bridge along Highway 34 toward Estes Park, Colorado.
AP Photo/John WarkHomes in a residential neighbourhood in Longmont, Colo., are submerged as flooding continues to devastate the Front Range and thousands are forced to evacuate.
AP Photo/John WarkHomes are cut off from a nearby road in Lyons, Colorado.
AP Photo/John WarkA road crew works on a stretch of highway washed out by flooding along the South Platte River in Weld County, Colorado near Greeley, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013.
AP Photo/John WarkA group of trailers are smashed together at a storage site near Greeley, Colo., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.