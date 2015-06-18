10 amazing aerial photos from the 2015 National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest

The time to enter the 2015 National Geographic Traveller Photo Contest is nearly up, and so far the showing is impressive.
Photos have been pouring in from across the globe since April, and these top aerial picks gathered by National Geographic are some of the most breathtaking examples.
The deadline for entry is June 30 – if your photos are up to the challenge, enter here. This year’s contest is split into four categories: Outdoor Scenes, Spontaneous Moments, Sense of Place, and Travel Portraits.
The first place winner receives an eight-day expedition along the sunny coast of Panama and Costa Rica complete with instruction from a team of experts plus free airfare for two.
Winding irrigation canals cut through miles of tulip fields in Voorhout, the Netherlands. The country produces more than 3 billion tulip bulbs a year.
Rich concentrations of minerals give the water its vibrant colouring in the salt flats of Northern California.
Some describe this as the most dangerous wave in Australia, as it breaks on barnacle-encrusted rocks just feet from a stony cliff edge - despite being in downtown Sydney. Photographer Ian Bird captured a surfer from 300 feet directly above the wave in a helicopter.
African Elephants traipse across the floodplain of the Okavango Delta in northern Botswana. The delta is home to one of Africa's only growing elephant populations.
Morning fog rolls through the hamlet of Cemoro Lawang in Indonesia at the foot of Mount Bromo, an active volcano.
The brackish water of Koehn Lake in California is surrounded by the Mojave Desert. Nearby ghost towns harvested salt from the dry lakebed in the early 20th century.
An aerial view of downtown Sydney, Australia. The famed Sydney Opera House took 14 years to complete, and is considered a marvel of modern architecture.
The city of Dubai, known for its high-rise cityscape, is also surrounded by sweeping desert vistas and sparkling turquoise waters.
Wild horses gallop across the wetlands in Broome, West Australia. The area is known for its remote savannas and extreme temperatures.
