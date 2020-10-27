23 award-winning aerial photos that will transport you to places around the world

Duy Sinh/Bachir Moukarzel/Aerial Photography Awards The first annual Aerial Photography Awards celebrate pictures from all over the world.

The first annual Aerial Photography Awards celebrate stunning pictures taken from above.

Thousands of images were submitted from 65 countries, and a jury panel blindly selected the winning photos.

The winners highlight the range of daily occurrences around the world, from a tennis player spiking a ball to farmers struggling to save their crops amid a flood.

“The Lady of the Sea” by Duy Sinh took first place in the Daily Life category.

Duy Sinh/Aerial Photography Awards The Daily Life winner.

Vietnamese photographer Duy Sinh captured a fishnet taking the shape of a woman’s face.

Sinh described the profile as “an accident of creation.”

Marc Le Cornu took home first place in the Documentary category for his picture of a burning plane.

Marc Le Cornu/Aerial Photography Awards The Documentary winner.

Cornu snapped a shot of the Jersey Airport Rescue & Firefighting Service as they were training on the burning plane, which is designed to prepare them for actual accidents.

Alexander Sukharev’s photo of a merchant ship in frozen water won the Transportation category.

Alexander Sukharev/Aerial Photography Awards The Transportation winner.

The freight ship cuts through chunks of ice in the Gulf of Finland.

Joel Jochum created an optical illusion with a photo of a German energy storage facility.

Joel Jochum/Aerial Photography Awards The Industrial winner.

Thanks to the camera angle, Jochum’s picture looks like three eyeballs floating through space.

The picture took home the top prize in the Industrial category.

Hua Shang’s photo of a group of flamingos flying over a lake looks otherworldly.

Hua Shang/Aerial Photography Awards The Wildlife winner.

Shang captured a group of flamingos taking flight in China in this photo, which took home the top prize in the Wildlife category.

Sebastien Nagy’s abstract shot won the Architecture category.

Sebastien Nagy The Architecture winner.

You might not even realise you’re looking at a cityscape at the first glance of Nagy’s image.

The elevated nature of “Ball Up” by Brad Walls won the Sports category.

Brad Walls/Aerial Photography Awards The Sports winner.

The unusual angle used to capture a tennis player spiking a ball makes the action look graceful.

Walls said that the contrast of the moving athlete and geometric court created “a harmonious effect to the eye.”

Kyle Vollaers’ photo of an iceberg won the Waterscapes category.

Kyle Vollaers/Aerial Photography Awards The Waterscapes winner.

Vollaers captured the iceberg, which looks like a frozen castle, floating off the coast of Qeqertarsuaq, Greenland.

A grand shot of a washed-up ship won the Abandoned Places category.

Reginald Van de Velde/Aerial Photography Awards The Abandoned Places winner.

Reginald Van de Velde documented a decaying ship from World War II off the coast of France.

According to Van de Velde, the wreckage has only become visible in recent years because of erosion that’s causing the coastal line to shrink.

Sometimes a clever angle is what makes a photo stand out, as is the case with Yiran Ding’s picture of Shanghai.

Yiran Ding/Aerial Photography Awards The Travel winner.

Ding snapped a photo of the Shanghai skyline through a plane window, and the photo earned the top spot in the Travel category.

Sebastien Nagy’s dizzying photo of Gran Canaria Island offers a different perspective of a city.

Sebastien Nagy/Aerial Photography Awards The Cityscapes winner.

Nagy’s photo is filled with colour and fascinating shapes. The picture won the Cityscapes category.

Bachir Moukarzel’s photo of the Dubai Frame took home first place in the Constructions category.

Bachir Moukarzel/Aerial Photography Awards The Constructions winner.

The Dubai Frame is known as the largest picture frame in the world, and Moukarzel captured it surrounded by clouds.

Sheep make their way through a forest path in Mehmet Aslan’s winning photo.

Mehmet Aslan/Aerial Photography Awards The Trees & Forests winner.

Aslan documented a flock of sheep weaving their way through a forest path to venture home. Foliage frames the animals, making them the focus of the shot.

The photo took home first place in the Trees & Forests category.

Thien Nguyen’s photo of fishermen catching anchovies is filled with colour.

Thien Ngyuen/Aerial Photography Awards The runner-up in the Daily Life category.

By capturing the boat from above, Nguyen documented the expansive nets flowing out of the boat in his photo.

The anchovies are used to make traditional fish sauce, which is why fishermen traverse the coast of the Phu Yen province of Vietnam, according to Nguyen.

The photo won second place in the Daily Life category.

Cassio Vasconcellos’ photo stood out in the Digitally Enhanced category.

Cassio Vasconcellos/Aerial Photography Awards The Digitally Enhanced winner.

Vasconcellos used hundreds of aerial shots he took from the viewpoint of a helicopter to create one moving photo.

A child reaching over the edge of a body of water was the subject of Ryan Koopmans’ photo.

Ryan Koopmans/Aerial Photography Awards The Fine Art – Other winner.

The boy looks tiny as he reaches for a plastic bag in Amsterdam’s Amstel River.

The photo took home first place in the Fine Art – Other category.

Sebastian Muller’s picture of the highlands of Iceland caught the jury’s eyes.

Sebastian Muller/Aerial Photography Awards The Landscapes winner.

The scale of the rocky ridges and body of water in Muller’s photo is hard to grasp, as he managed to make something massive look easily accessible.

The photo won first place in the Landscapes category.

Johan Vandenhecke’s photo of the Tatacoa Desert won first place in the Abstract category.

Johan Vadenhecke/Aerial Photography Awards The Abstract winner.

Vandenhecke took a photo of the desert area at sunset.

Azim Khan Ronnie’s dizzying photo of the world’s largest Eid Congregation won first place in the World Culture category.

Azim Khan Ronnie/Aerial Photography Awards The World Culture winner.

Over 600,000 people gather for the religious event in Bangladesh.

Daniel Bonte’s picture of dozens of umbrellas won first place in the Patterns category.

Daniel Bonte/Aerial Photography Awards The Patterns winner.

Speaking about the photo, Bonte said the “crossing of umbrellas bring colours to a grey, rainy canvas.”

A photo of a unique apartment building won first place in the Accommodations category.

Kevin Krautgartner/Aerial Photography Awards The Accommodations winner.

Kevin Krautgartner took the photo, which is full of natural colours.

Azim Khan Ronnie managed to find the beauty in a moment of devastation in his winning photo for the Environmental category.

Azim Khan Ronnie/Aerial Photography Awards The Environmental winner.

Over $US10 million worth of crops were damaged in Bogura, Bangladesh, where the photo was taken.

Ronnie documented farmers struggling to retrieve their crops after the flood in this moving image.

Sebastien Nagy won first place for the Hotels category with this expansive photo.

Sebastien Nagy/Aerial Photography Awards The Hotels winner.

Although they’re three-dimensional, the buildings in Nagy’s photo almost look flat as a result of the aerial nature of the shot.

