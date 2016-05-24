14 stunning aerial photos of beaches around the world

Every beach has something that sets it apart.

Photographer Grey Malin knows this firsthand. For his latest book, “Beaches”, Malin spent hours hanging out of helicopters to take awe-inspiring photos of beach scenes all around the world.

“I have always loved geometry and am attracted to repetition, shape, and form,” Malin told Business Insider. “For me, the beach is a blank canvas made of interesting objects that, with careful eye, can be framed to make beautiful art.”

Malin ended up travelling to 10 different countries, including Brazil, Australia, Spain, and South Africa. Ahead, see some of the stunning aerial photos he captured for his new book.

