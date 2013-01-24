Aerial Photos Show Manhattan Like You've Never Seen It Before

Photo: Courtesy of AirPano

From the ground, Manhattan is a maze of brick and steel. From above, it’s something else entirely.The photo enthusiasts at AirPano have created a hi-res aerial tour of Manhattan that shows the island in a new light.



The team, led by Russian photographer Sergey Semenov, shot pictures from helicopters and pieced them together to create an interactive interface.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.