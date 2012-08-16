New York Flight Bound For Russia Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat

Photo: Aeroflot

A plane flying from New York to Moscow had to make an emergency landing in Iceland today after an anonymous caller claimed five suitcases were filled with bombs.The caller, who spoke with U.S. law enforcement agencies, said the explosive materials would detonate once the plane landed in Moscow, according to Reuters.



Aeroflot Flight 103, a Russian airline, was carrying 253 passengers. The plane left John F. Kennedy International Airport early Thursday morning.

The plane landed safely in Iceland and is being searched, Reuters reported.

