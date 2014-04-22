The Supreme Court Case That Could Change The Future Of TV Begins Today

Live TV streaming startup Aereo is going to the Supreme Court today to defend itself against a lawsuit by broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC.

The hearings haven’t started yet, but there’s already a line outside the Supreme Court. It’s probably mostly journalists and other media folks, but the case has become a signal for the future of TV and streaming online media.

Here’s a photo tweeted by CNN’s Brian Stelter:

Rise and shine at the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/vHadSpy4oh

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 22, 2014

Networks are suing Aereo because they say the startup is violating copyright by retransmitting live broadcast television. Aereo says it’s working under existing regulations by assigning each of its subscribers an antenna and transmitting the content over the Internet.

If Aereo loses the case, the company will likely have to shut down. It could also prevent other companies from trying similar streaming media startups that would disrupt the current cable/satellite TV subscription model.

