Streaming Live TV Service Aereo Suffers Brief Outage In New York During Golden Globes

Aereo, a service that lets you stream live network TV over the Internet, went down in New York during the Golden Globes for about an hour tonight.

The company acknowledged the issue on Twitter and said it was working to get the service up again.

Sorry NYC! We are aware of an issue that is impacting @Aereo members. We hope to have it resolved ASAP. (1 of 2)

— Aereo Support (@AereoSupport) January 13, 2014

An Aereo spokesperson confirmed the outage in a statement to Business Insider:

Aereo experienced a partial outage in New York City tonight, which impacted small group of users who were unable to access their accounts. Our engineers have worked to resolve the issue. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience and encourage any Aereo members impacted by the outage to reach out to [email protected]

Aereo costs $US8 per month and lets you stream networks like CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox to your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

A Business Insider reporter emailed customer support and go the following email promising a credit on her account:

We’ve reached out to Aereo for comment and will update if we hear back.

