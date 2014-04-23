This Is Aereo, An App That Has TV Networks So Scared, They're Suing It All The Way To The Supreme Court

Aereo, a service that lets you stream live broadcast networks like NBC, CBS, and ABC, is the focus of a big Supreme Court case today that could determine the future of TV. The networks are suing Aereo, claiming it violates copyright laws. If the networks win the case, Aereo will likely have to shut down.

What is Aereo and how does it work?

The company assigns each subscriber an antenna that can access programming broadcast for free over the air. It then streams that content to your device over the Internet. You can also record shows in a virtual DVR and stream them later. Aereo costs $US8 per month, but is only available in a handful of U.S. cities right now.

To get started with Aereo, head to Aereo.com. The service works within your Web browser, not a separate app. It also works on just about any smartphone, tablet, or PC.

Here’s a quick tour of how it works.

