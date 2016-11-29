This GoPro case lets you capture drone-like footage - and it only costs £40

The AER – Throw your GoPro is a fun and cheap alternative to buying a drone.

You just put your GoPro camera into it, press record, and start throwing. It has a foam bumper which keeps your GoPro safe.

The product has been fully funded on Kickstarter and you can buy one online now for around £40.

