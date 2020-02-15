Greece's national airline is undergoing a massive brand overhaul to be more Greek with the help of a world-class design firm

Aegean Airlines An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo in its new livery.

Aegean Airlines unveiled a completely new brand identity during the debut of its newest aircraft.

The airline’s newly-delivered Airbus A320neo will feature the newest branding and products that Aegean has to offer, with everything from a new livery to interior cabin product.

The overhaul is aimed at better connecting the airline with its Greek roots as Greece’s national carrier.

Aegean Airlines is getting ready to debut its newest aircraft into commercial service and with it, a new brand identity, livery, and interior design centered around bringing the airline back to its Greek roots.

The Greek flag carrier is the largest airline in the archipelagic nation and connects the country with greater Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East with a fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The newest arrival in the airline’s fleet is the Airbus A320neo, a next-generation version of the popular A320 aircraft that is currently the backbone of Aegean’s fleet. The A320neo is the first of its kind to be acquired by Aegean, making a new era for the national carrier.

With the arrival of a new aircraft type, Aegean took the opportunity to reinvent itself both inside and out, with an emphasis on returning to its Greek roots. The new designs were developed by design firm PriestmanGoode.

Take a look at the new Aegean Airlines.

The first aircraft to debut Aegean’s new identity will be its Airbus A320neo aircraft, which first joined the fleet in December 2019 though hasn’t begun flying passengers yet.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo

The aircraft is known for its increased efficiency, as seen with fuel-efficient engines and aerodynamic enhancements such as sharklets on each wing.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo wing.

Aegean’s new exterior livery will focus on colours of the Greek flag — blue and white — with the Aegean name being more prominently displayed.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo

The colour blue will be more prominent across the aircraft with the airline’s iconic grey belly and red cheatline being removed in favour of a classic, simpler “Eurowhite” livery that more and more airlines are adopting.

Aegean Airlines An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320 sporting the old livery.

The airline will also receive a new logo resembling two gulls, an homage to its former logo, that will be found on the tail and sharklets of its aircraft.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new logo.

The aircraft interiors will also be getting a massive overhaul in every aspect from seat design to onboard branding.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

Aegean is already recognised as one of Europe’s top airlines, placing fourth in a Skytrax list of best regional airlines, with the enhancements set to reflect that rating.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

Seats in both cabins will receive leather covers with new stitch patterns inspired by themes such as Greek architecture and the country’s connection to the Aegean Sea. the airline’s namesake.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

Business-class and preferred economy seats also appear to be getting an upgrade in the form of adjustable headrests, which aren’t found on Aegean’s current generation aircraft, and coat hooks.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

Like most intra-European airlines, Aegean won’t offer seatback in-flight entertainment, instead offering device holders, USB charging ports, and a streaming service for entertainment.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

Standard economy class seats will not see adjustable headrests but will receive USB charging ports, device holders, and coat hooks.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

Most medium-range flights will also continue to see complimentary hot meals served in all cabins, with the airline aiming to offer passengers a typical Greek gastronomic experience.

Aegean Airlines Aegean Airlines’ new Airbus A320neo interior.

