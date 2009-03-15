AEG Struggling To Insure Michael Jackson's Farewell Concerts

Tickets for Michael Jackson’s farewell concerts at London’s O2 arena may have sold out in a record five hours, but it’s taking promoter and venue operator AEG Live much longer to find someone willing to insure all of the King of Pop’s dates.



NY Daily News: AEG has lined up insurance for the first 10 dates, but may be forced to self-insure the rest of the performances at the O2 arena between July and February.

Chief executive Randy Phillips said he isn’t worried.

“The insurance brokers sent doctors and they spend five hours with him, taking blood tests. He’s a vegetarian, he’s in great shape,” he said.

“We would be prepared to self-insure to make up the dates. It’s a risk we’re willing to take to bring the King of Pop to his fans.”

Since people are already doubting whether Jackson will actually show up for all of his performances, it might be a good idea for AEG to lock down an insurer, or commit to insuring the shows themselves, asap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.