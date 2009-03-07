AEG CEO Blasts Live Nation, Ticketmaster Merger

AEG CEO Tim Leiweke slammed the proposed Live Nation, Ticketmaster merger, saying that it is “not good for the industry.”



Speaking at a Billboard conference Thursday, Leiweke argued that consumers would end up paying more for tickets once the merger was completed.

“I find it ironic that some think this merger will fix the business and result in lower ticket prices,” he said.

Leiweke claimed the planned combination was “all about the bottom line,” but he trusts that the Justice Department, which is currently reviewing the proposed tie-up, “will do the right thing.” He also said that AEG’s relationship with Live Nation has been strained by the latter’s merger announcement.

