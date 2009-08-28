NBC Gets Project Runway Back

- Suit against Amazon over print-on-demand books will continue [Seattle Biz Journal]
- A&E Television buys Lifetime [PaidContent]
- Zynga’s FarmVille has 11 million users after 9 weeks [IndustryGamers]
- Facebook will estimate how many people will click on an ad [All Facebook]
- Former MTV execs join BuzzMedia, which opens a New York office [MediaBistro]
- 25 things journalists can do to surve old media’s death [Econsultancy]
- Here comes the dual-screen laptop [Gizmodo]
- The horror of flying commercial after getting used to private jets [WSJ]
- Popular Twilight 2 Trailer threatens Susan Boyle’s perch [MediaFreak]
