NBC Gets Project Runway Back

  • Suit against Amazon over print-on-demand books will continue [Seattle Biz Journal]
  • A&E Television buys Lifetime [PaidContent]
  • Zynga’s FarmVille has 11 million users after 9 weeks [IndustryGamers]
  • Facebook will estimate how many people will click on an ad [All Facebook]
  • Former MTV execs join BuzzMedia, which opens a New York office [MediaBistro]
  • 25 things journalists can do to surve old media’s death [Econsultancy]
  • Here comes the dual-screen laptop [Gizmodo]
  • The horror of flying commercial after getting used to private jets [WSJ]
  • Popular Twilight 2 Trailer threatens Susan Boyle’s perch [MediaFreak]

