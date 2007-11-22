Adweek = No Longer Weekly. Time To Ax The Print Edition

Another business pub is cutting back its print publication schedule and “expanding its digital offering.” This time it’s AdWeek, an unfortunate name for a publication that is no longer a weekly. Instead, the Nielsen-owned magazine will print 36 issues next year, while “relaunching Adweek.com to maximise the value we provide our community — delivering the most robust content in the industry 24/7 replete with exclusive Nielsen data.”

Adweek even trotted out an ad-biz big, BBDO North America CMO Mark Goldstein to say it’s a good idea. “It’s great to see Adweek staying ahead of the marketplace by finding a way to deliver two things we really want: instant news and thoughtful opinion.”…

Like most weekly business trade publications, the print edition has become irrelevant to its core audience: professionals who read it at work. This makes perfect sense to readers, but apparently some advertisers haven’t, which is why the print editions continue to limp along. But it will die sooner, not later. So why not make a bold statement and just kill off the print edition now? The only thing less valuable to a business reader than a semi-weekly is a monthly, and that’s where AdWeek is headed. Release

